WATCH | Longford's Next Superstars Ríl Óg perform live at the Longford Leader

Fresh from their Superstar success this week, Ríl Óg, called into the Longford Leader office to collect their €1,500 prize packet, which comprises vouchers from our sponsors, Mullingar Credit Union, Stakelum's Pharmacy, Stephen Olwell Opticians, Supermac's Longford and the Sin Bin Longford.
And, not that they needed to prove their talent and their worthiness of the Longford's Next Superstar title, but the lads were happy to perform a tune for the Longford Leader staff this afternoon.6
‘SHE: A Guidebook to Running in the 2024 Local Elections’ will be launched via a live zoom webinar event in Longford Women’s Link on Friday, November 12 at 12.30pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.