Newtowncashel garda joins brother in raising over €24,000 for charity

Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.

The charities that will benefit are; The Ronald McDonald House in Crumlin, The Cliona's Foundation in Limerick and The Children's Ark at Limerick University Hospital.

Don and Gary went ‘under the razor’ in support of their niece Grainne Beattie, Nenagh, Co Tipperary who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year at the tender age of 12. Understandably, Gráinne’s life and that of her parents Tanya and Stuart were turned upside down with the news.

Gary’s close shave took place in The Local, Newtowncashel, on Saturday, October 23, while Don shaved his head in Tooheys Bar, Golden, Co Tipperary seven days later.

Gary, who is married to Newtowncashel native Martina Casey - the couple have two boys Jack and Eoin, explained, “My twin brother Don came up with the idea of a head shave and set up a go fund me page called "Doing it for Gráinne" which at the time of writing stands at €24,040.”

Gary is well known in Cashel through his association with local sporting organisations. He has been involved with underage GAA, Community Games (serving as chairperson of the Cashel Community Games area committee for six years) and he is currently involved with Ballyboro FC where he managed the U13s.

Gráinne underwent complicated brain surgery followed by three months of radium therapy and nine months of chemotherapy which thankfully finished in July. Gráinne is now receiving extensive rehabilitation in the National Rehab Hospital in Dublin.

Don remarked, “Through it all Gráinne has shown immense courage.

Her smile still lights up the room when she walks in. She is an absolute inspiration to everyone who knows and loves her. She knows she has a long road to recovery but she is tackling it head on and with a determination that belies her tender years.”

Gary, a garda for 23 years who is currently the Sergeant in charge of Tulsk garda station in Roscommon, joked that his new hairstyle came as a shock to the locals.

He concluded by expressing thanks to everyone that donated to the ‘Doing it for Grainne’ gofundme appeal and he also gave a special mention to Eimear Slattery who was in charge of the razor on the night in The Local.