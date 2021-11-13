Public urged to keep watchful eye on fuel as gardaí probe series of north Longford thefts

Gardaí are calling on the public to ensure their vehicles and fuel tanks are secured after three alleged thefts were reported in Granard in recent days
Farmers, local business owners and motorists are being advised to secure their fuel tanks as gardaí look to solve a number of thefts of diesel from vehicles in north Longford.
Thieves targeted two lorries and a tractor in the Granard area last Thursday evening, prompting calls for members of the public to exercise caution in securing their vehicles.
All of the incidents took place in three different locations.
It's believed the incidents may be the consequence of a continued surge in petrol and diesel prices which has made both a potential eye catching commodity for criminals.
It comes after fuel prices soared past the 170c-per-litre mark in line with an increasing cost of living demands.
The sudden surge also follows last month's Budget when petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 2c and 2.5c per litre, respectively.
But the rising cost of crude oil and other supply chain issues are feeding into the highest prices at the pumps for years.
Homeowners are likewise being advised to keep a check on their oil tanks as the winter evenings get ever darker in the lead up to Christmas.
