Longford author crowdfunds second children’s book

Longford native Patrick Kelleher has just launched his second children’s book, ‘A Witch & A Wizard’.

The 48-page hardcover book has 20 hand-drawn, full colour illustrations, beautifully imagined by Serbian illustrator Natasa Jovanic.

Patrick is currently living in Shroid, just outside Longford town, with his partner Shirley and son Draíocht (Irish for ‘magic).

He runs ‘Grow Professional Coaching & Business Mentoring’ and works with both individuals and businesses in the midlands region.

His hobby, though, is writing children’s books and he is currently crowdfunding his second book on the indiegogo platform, where the book is available to purchase along with t-shirts and other merchandise.

‘A Witch and a Wizard’ is the fantastical tale of a young boy called Tom, whose inquisitive nature gets the better of him, when one night he peeps through his Dad’s telescope and spies the couple next door dancing and chanting around a magnificent fire.

So beautiful are the sounds he hears, he is spellbound by their magic. Believing the couple to be a modern day witch and wizard he sets off on a journey to investigate further.

It’s a story about what happens when you follow your heart and step into the unknown.

Initially the book will be available in both English and Spanish.

“Having successfully crowdfunded my first children’s book ‘The Two Loves of the Buttercup’ back in 2017, I had imagined the second one to have come about sooner, but such is life.

“A return home to Ireland, becoming a daddy for the first time to a baby boy called DraÍocht (Irish for Magic) and the setting up of my own coaching practice have all taken priority. Not to mention a global pandemic.

“So against all the odds here it is and I couldn’t be happier with it.

“So enjoy a little verse... Tom’s introduction to the mysterious Sapphire (the cat) for the first time.”

Sapphire dear, this is young Tom.

He’s come to pay us a visit but won’t stop too long.

Sapphire grins in her inimitable style.

Meow, meow, young Tom, what an inquisitive child.

This beautiful hardcover story is now available to purchase via indiegogo.com.