Gardaí in midlands investigating theft of antique water pump
Gardaí in the midlands are investigating the theft of an antique water pump from Russagh, Rathowen.
The very active Rathowen Community Development group has expressed great disappointment upon learning that the last remaining antique water pump in the village on the Longford / Westmeath border has recently been stolen.
They are urging anyone with information to contact local gardaí and to report any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles that may have been in the area recently.
