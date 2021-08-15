Longford's leading lady - Joanna is Woman's Way Mum of the Month for August

Joanna Pearman (left) with Ardagh Girl Guides and volunteers
A volunteer with the Irish Girl Guides for thirteen years, Ardagh's Joanna Pearman was delighted to be recently chosen and featured as the Woman's Way Mum of the Month for August 2021.
Joanna tweeted, "What a surprise for my children!! Thanks to Woman's Way for a really lovely article."
In addition to her work with the IGG, Joanna's other involvements include a mother and toddler group, Longford Coder Dojo and the Ardagh Preservation Society, of which she is Chairperson.
Congratulations Joanna!
What a surprise for my children!! Thanks to @Womans_Way for a really lovely article ☺️ #volunteering #irishgirlguides #givinggirlsconfidence #zoommeetings #girlscan #ardagh #longford #keeponguiding #bethebestyoucan @IrishGirlGuides pic.twitter.com/CFZqzkLLBM— Joanna Pearman (@jo40) August 13, 2021
