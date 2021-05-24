Top marketing award for Longford born business owner

Longford native Mark Fallon, Director and Co-Founder of specialist financial services recruitment firm Coopman Search and Selection, has won the Small Business Marketing category in The Marketing Institute’s All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards 2021.

The announcement was made at this year’s AIM Awards ceremony, which was virtually hosted by Bryan Dobson on Friday last, May 21.

Born and raised in Longford by parents James and Maureen, along with his four other siblings, Jason, Enda, Shane and Megan, Mark attended Fermoyle National School in Lanesboro and St Mel’s College.

He was an avid young GAA player with Rathcline and he now resides in Multyfarnham with his wife Nancy and their two children, Anna Beth and Henry.

Sponsored by AIB, the award recognises a business that has thought strategically about its competitive landscape, deployed effective marketing strategies and consequently achieved breakthroughs and profitable growth.

The winning presentation made by Coopman Search and Selection demonstrated the innovative tactics and channels used to establish brand recognition in the market and generate revenue in the face of Covid-19.

Mark said, “I founded Coopman Search and Selection in November 2019 with my business partner, Andrew Murphy. Just three months later, like many companies we made the decision to move our business operations to a remote environment as news of the spreading virus gripped the world.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 on the employment market, we adjusted our business strategy and hired our first employee, a Marketing Manager which is quite unusual for a recruitment firm. We implemented a value-add marketing strategy in which we provided valuable, authentic and useful information and insights for our network to keep them abreast as to what was happening across the financial services industry.

"Over a year since the onset of the pandemic, we are starting to see the employment market return to some form of normality and as a result of the marketing approach taken by the company, Coopman Search and Selection is experiencing strong brand recognition and company growth. This award is just incredible recognition of the creativity, resourcefulness and hard work that our team have been putting in, to develop and grow a meaningful, engaging and impactful brand.”

Coopman Search and Selection is a specialist financial services recruitment firm operating internationally. It is headquartered in Dublin, with a second office in London.