South Longford mourns very respected member of the farming community

Everyone in the Carrickedmond and surrounding areas were saddened when news broke on Tuesday, May 11 last of the death of Patrick, better known locally as Paddy Curran, Mornine following a short illness in Mullingar General hospital.

Paddy lived all his life in the family home in Mornine and there worked on the family farm from a young age.

He was a very respected member of the farming community and in the parish of Carrickedmond, he was known as a very quiet, friendly and caring parishioner.

Paddy was a man who loved the outdoor farming working life and had a great love and knowledge of animals and his land.

He was a person who never bothered anyone but would always be on hand when called upon to help out a neighbour or friend in anyway.

A man of great faith he attended mass every weekend in Carrickedmond church and was a lifelong pioneer.

He loved to keep up with all that was going on locally in the parish and would never pass a person without saying in his familiar voice “Hello, how are things”.

Never one to be heard complaining Paddy was a man that will be remembered for his friendly smile, gentle talk and a man that everyone felt comfortable in his company.

He will now be sadly missed by us all but especially by his loving family, his sisters Bridget Farrell and Martha Brady, his brother Jim (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathies.

Paddy’s remains were removed to Carrickedmond church on Saturday, May 15 for his funeral mass with the burial taking after the funeral ceremony to the local cemetery. Rest in peace Paddy.