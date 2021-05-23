Edgeworthstown native Mel Hughes remembered as an accomplished sportsman and respected nurse

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender and wonderful care of the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Saturday, May 22 of Mel Hughes - Beech Grove, Mullingar, and late of Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Mel was a highly respected staff member at St Loman's Hospital and an accomplished sportsman, he has the distinction of winning county senior football championship medals in both Longford and Westmeath, while he also represented Ireland in athletics.

Mel will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Eimear, Mairead and Melanie, cherished grandchildren, Niamh, Katie, Mary and Ayla, brothers Pat and John, sisters, Anna, Rose, Mairead, Bernie and Sheila, son-in-law Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, former colleagues from St Loman's Hospital, and many friends.

In line with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar at 11am on Monday, May 24 and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie Burial will take place in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Mel Hughes joined the nursing staff of St Loman’s Hospital in 1962.

He won a senior championship medal in 1963 with St Loman’s Mullingar and in 1968 he transferred back to his native Edgeworthstown and won a senior championship medal with Mostrim GAA in 1974 when they defeated Ardagh St Patrick's by 2-6 to 1-5 in the county final.

He returned to St Loman’s in the late seventies.

St Loman's has a long association with players from Co Longford through their work in the hospital in the Co Westmeath town.

The long list of players to feature in the St Loman’s colours over the years from Co Longford includes Pat Casserly (Cashel); Paul McGann (Kenagh); Michael Reynolds (Mostrim); Bob McCormack (Rathcline); Paul Reynolds (Mostrim); Mel & Pat Hughes (Mostrim); Liam Tierney (Mostrim); Ned Reilly (Mostrim); TJ Flynn (Clonguish); Brian Dale (Granard) and Jim Masterson (Rathcline).



When aged in his late forties, Mel Hughes joined Mullingar Harriers and became an accomplished runner.

He went on to represent Ireland on numerous occasions and competed in the veterans world championship in 1996 in Bruges.

Mel was always extremely active in St Loman’s club. Monday to Saturday he could be found on the club ground. Mel took on the task to restore the stone wall which forms the perimeter of the grounds.

Paying tribute on Facebook, St Loman's stated, "We are forever grateful to Mel for his maintenance of Club grounds, his hard work cutting the grass for several years kept our grounds in pristine condition which is something we are unbelievably proud of.

"Mel took great pleasure in watching St Loman's grow more successful and took great pride in recent years watching the current crop go on to win several county championships and appearing in a Leinster final.

"We send our deepest condolences to the Hughes Family, his wife Margaret, three daughters Melanie, Mairead and Emer.

Ar Dheis de go raibh a anam."