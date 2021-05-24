Granard school rejoices at astro turf pitch opening

It was a red letter day for the staff and pupils of Granard's Sacred Heart Primary School last Wednesday as it took the wrappers off a new, state of the art astro turf pitch.

The grand unveiling on a project in excess of €150,000 set the seal on a near ten year project after a five acre sized field was donated under the auspices of the St. Mel’s Diocesan Trust from the Sisters of Mercy.

Upon receipt of an application from the school's board of management, funding via the State's Sports Capital Grants scheme and Leader programme was obtained.

The successful application, together with community and parental support, has resulted in the acquisition of a full sized Astro Turf Pitch to the rear of the school.

School chiefs were likewise successful in attaining funding to complete drainage works to the remainder of the field with a view to transforming it into a multi-purpose playing field. The project is due for completion in the coming weeks.

The final phase of the development is currently being planned with the proposal of a multi-purpose walkway together with a sensory garden.

Both are expected to be fully operational by September.