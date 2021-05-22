Man arrested following Roscommon drugs bust

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized approximately €77,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Co Roscommon today.

At approximately 10:30am this morning, Saturday, May 22, Gardaí searched a residential property in Castleplunket, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí have seized €76,800 worth of cannabis and arrested a man in his 40s following a search of a property in Co. Roscommon this morning. pic.twitter.com/7KVLb0VHSI — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 22, 2021

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated cannabis growhouse on the grounds of the property.

The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by Gardaí was approximately €56,800.

Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis. In total €76,800 worth of cannabis was recovered (pending analysis).

A man in his early 40s was arrested in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda station. He can be held for up to 7 days.