Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB) Training for Business

LWETB recently launched the SOLAS Leading through Change: ILM Level 4 Leadership and Management programme, under the Skills to Advance initiative.

The online training is available at highly subsidised rates to businesses across all sectors and forms part of a suite of training and education on offer to employers and employees.

In addition to Leadership and Management, LWETB offers courses in Project Management (Scrum Master, Prince 2), Accounts, Computers (basic to advanced), Office Administration, Digital Marketing, Customer Service, Business English, Healthcare, Wellbeing and Engineering, among others.

The introduction of the ACCA Diploma in Business and Accounting offers another exciting and flexible option enabling people in employment to acquire skills in Accounting and Finance.

LWETB encourages all businesses, whatever size, to take up the opportunity to upskill, reskill and new skills. Upskilling is critical to maintaining competitiveness and is key to the retention of staff.

The Enterprise Engagement Service is available to speak with employers about training needs. Bespoke training is also available for business, subject to certain criteria.

To find out more about training and education for your staff, visit www.lwetb.ie/fet/ or contact Liz Glennon, Enterprise Engagement, enterprise@lwetb.ie , 087 1255541.