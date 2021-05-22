Education projects in Longford invited to apply to €1.2 million Rethink Ireland fund

Projects in Longford that empower young people and adults through education are being invited to apply to a €1.2 million which has been launched by Rethink Ireland.

The Engage & Educate Fund was created by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP and Rethink Ireland, the Social Innovation Fund of Ireland, in partnership with the Government of Ireland.

It backs innovative projects which support young people and adults from marginalised communities to access education.

Since the fund was introduced, €450,000 has been invested in supporting 11 projects across 10 counties in Ireland with financial and mentoring support. As a result, these projects have reached 5,725 participants and mobilised 1,305 volunteers.

This second phase is now worth €1.2 million. In order to apply, the project must focus on enhancing educational attainment for young people and adults in one or more of the following groups:

People experiencing poverty or socio-economic disadvantage

Traveller and Roma people

Migrant people, (including people in need of international protection)

People from minority ethnic communities

People with disabilities



Welcoming the launch of the fund, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, said: “The Engage & Educate Fund is another terrific example of public private philanthropic partnership. The Department of Rural and Community Development is happy to partner with Rethink Ireland and Irish law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP. This €1.2 million Fund is now open to applications from projects all over Ireland in marginalised and disadvantaged communities aiming to empower their members through education.”

Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland also added: “Education is the silver bullet to empowering people. Empowered people means empowered communities. We are delighted to launch this second phase of our Engage & Educate Fund, with increased finance from Mason Hayes & Curran LLP and our Government via the Dormant Accounts Fund. Never has this Fund been more important as the Covid-19 pandemic has increased inequalities between people and communities.”

Declan Black, Managing Partner, Mason Hayes & Curran LLP, the business law firm supporting the Engage & Educate Fund said: “Education is at the heart of our social responsibility programme. Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to contribute toward the wellbeing of society and we believe it is the right thing to do.”

Emer O’Neill, Múinteoir with RTE Home School Hub: “As a teacher I see the inequalities in our society every day and how education can empower individuals to lead their communities toward better and more sustainable lives. The last year of the Covid-19 pandemic showed us how vital school is for our kids, and for many the Home School Hub was a lifeline. That was in itself an eye opener.”

The Engage & Educate Fund is the second philanthropic partnership between Mason Hayes & Curran LLP and Rethink Ireland. The Engage & Educate Fund is backed by the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Fund is open for applications from until 5pm on Tuesday, June 1. Further details are available on https://rethinkireland.ie/current_fund/engage-and-educate-fund-2021-2024/