Down Memory Lane | These boots are made for walkin'...gallery of lovely photos from a Longford fashion show in 2011
Fashion Show in aid of Sticky Fingers in Kenagh from a decade ago
These Boots Are Made for Walkin'... In this special Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of lovely photographic memories from a 2011 fashion show in aid of Sticky Fingers.
The show took place in St Dominic's Hall, Kenagh and features many well known personalities. We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
Use the Next > above to go through the gallery
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on