Ballymahon students win big at Young Economist of Year competition

Budding economists from Longford, Michelle Laffan, Aoife Duffy and Katie Brogan, have won the Central Bank of Ireland Silver Award at the Young Economist of the Year competition.

The students from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon, Longford, were honoured for their project which explored regressive taxation and carbon tax.

The young economists were recognised at the awards ceremony streamed online today which included guest speakers Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, and Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery.

Students from Killorglin Community College in Kerry, and Patrician High School in Monaghan, also both won awards.

The competition is organised by the Department of Education Professional Development Services for Teachers.

The Central Bank of Ireland Award at the Young Economist of the Year aims to discover and highlight the talent of emerging economists in Ireland, with a focus on the Irish economy and monetary policy.

The entries by second-level students are reviewed by a judging panel made up of Central Bank economists.

Sharon Donnery, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank praised the students for participating in the competition, saying the awards were just recognition for the trios ability in grasping sometimes complex fiscal and monetary practices

“It’s exciting for us at the Central Bank to see the economic minds, ideas and ambitions of our younger peers. Through this award, we invite students to explore issues of importance to the Irish economy, or to monetary policy," she said.

"The projects, which covered a wide range of topics, were of a very high standard and gave us cause to believe that we have a great generation of economists to come.

"I congratulate all the students on reaching the final and Michelle, Aoife and Katie on winning the Silver Medal. The students showed a great understanding of the principles of economics and monetary policy. We would like to commend the Department of Education Professional Development Service for Teachers and the Young Economist of the Year Working Group for the continued success of this hugely valuable initiative.”