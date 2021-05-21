Warning of surface water on Longford roads after unseasonal May downpours

Road safety experts have warned of surface water on many routes in Longford and across the country following persistent rain over the past 24 hours.

Met Eireann said that a weather station in Moore Park recorded 30mm of rain.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said: "We advise all motorists to slow down and take extra care on your journeys to avoid delays, check for any travel disruptions via http://traffic.tii.ie."

The weather will be cool and overcast today with outbreaks of rain, especially across Leinster.

It will brighten up in the afternoon with drier conditions extending southwards.

Met Eireann said Saturday will start dry and sunny but will be followed by scattered showers.

Forecasters said it will be cool and unsettled into early next week, but with tentative signs of settled weather from midweek.