BackInBusiness | 'Keep shopping locally,' says Longford businessman as reopening of shops sees 'steady' return to footfall

Less than a week since non essential retailers were given the green light to reopen their doors, the message to consumers couldn't be more acute: 'Keep shopping local'.

It was a call to arms which was as relevant as it has arguably ever been this week as retailers prepared to mark their first full weekend of business since being forced to close their doors over four and a half months ago.

Peter Dolan of Spirit Menswear in Longford town spoke of his satisfaction at seeing shoppers re-enter the store's ultra modern Main Street store as moves to a resumption of normal, everyday life gathers pace.

"It's been steady and everyone is delighted to get back in, have a chat and actually get to see the product," he said.

"It's been steady and I am happy with the way things are going."

ALSO READ: #BackInBusiness | Cathaoirleach encourages support for the non-essential retail that 'keeps the streets of Longford alive'

Mr Dolan said the shop was already in receipt of welcome backing from consumers but said the need to continue that trend was, perhaps, more essential than ever before.

"We are getting great support already from people around Longford and the message is keep shopping local and keep our jobs safe and people in employment."