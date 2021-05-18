BackInBusiness | Cathaoirleach encourages support for the non-essential retail that 'keeps the streets of Longford alive'

Longford town was buzzing on Monday as the reopening of non-essential retail finally brought feet back to the streets, which have been quiet for the entirety of 2021 thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

And as shoppers relish the luxury of being able to engage in a little retail therapy again, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross has called on the people of Longford to come out and support our local businesses.

“Today is the first day that non-essential retail is open again and after a very difficult five months for retail, it’s great to see a buzz around Longford town today with all the shops reopening,” he told the Longford Leader on Monday.

“I’m asking all the people of Longford to come back out and support your local high streets and main streets of Longford.

“These shops support our family and our friends and our livelihoods and keep the main street of Longford town alive.

“It’s vital that we get all our local people back into the main streets, back in to support our towns and back getting Longford back in business.”

'Business is back and it's better than ever'-shopping fever returns to streets of Longford for first time in months