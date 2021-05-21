Huge seizure of counterfeit cash made by Gardaí in the Midlands

Laois Offaly Gardaí have seized nearly €100,000 in counterfeit cash in all denominations.

Gardaí said in a statement that Portlaoise Gardaí recently carried out a search in the Tullamore area assisted by members of the Offaly Drugs Unit and Tullamore Detective Unit.

The Gardaí say website, where the counterfeit currency was purchased has been removed but they have established the potential value of the fakes.

"Upon counting the counterfeit currency, it was found to contain €94, 935 in €500, €200, €100, €50, €20, €10 & €5 denominations," said a statement.

For advice on checking notes see Central Bank advice here