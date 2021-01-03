Plans remain on track that schools will reopen in Longford, and across the country, on January 11

The Department of Education has said that it continues to plan for the opening of schools to take place on 11 January.

Schools had been due to reopen after the Christmas break on Wednesday, January 6.

However, in an address announcing further Covid-19 restrictions on December 30, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the move would be delayed until January 11.

On December 31, Minister for Education Norma Foley told RTÉ's News at One that giving schools an extra two or three days holidays "affords families and society an opportunity to ensure their contacts are minimised" before children go back to school.

In a statement this morning, Sunday, the Department of Education reiterated that position, saying: "Both the Department and the Government fully intend that the schools will reopen on 11 January."

The Minister for Children announced on Friday that the resumption of the Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme will also be delayed until January 11.

