Appeal underway to help stricken Rathowen couple after their house was destroyed by fire

An appeal is underway to help a midlands family after their house was destroyed by fire.

Rathowen Community Development has set up a gofundme page entitled 'Murray Family House Fire Recovery' to help 90-year-old Pat and Attracta Murray of Corrydonlan, Rathowen, Co Westmeath rebuild their home.

The couple were fortunate to escape the blaze with their lives, however, their lifelong possessions were destroyed and Rathowen Community Development is rallying to lend support to the stricken family.

Almost €4,500 has been raised to-date and all support for these 'great community people' would be appreciated.

Organiser Emily Lloyd, of Rathowen Community Development, explained, "In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, a fire ripped through the house of Pat and Attracta Murray at Corrydonlan, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

"A family home that contained life long possessions, their treasured memories gone in a matter of minutes.

"Having spent a life time working hard to raise their family, now in these golden years it should be a time to enjoy watching their grandchildren come and go, enjoy the fruits of their labour, but their world was thrown upside down in a matter of minutes.

"The fire engulfed the house and they were lucky to escape with their lives. Pat had just celebrated his 90th birthday, time was not on their side and they lost everything except the clothes they were standing in.

"Both Pat and Attracta are great community people. Attracta was very active in the local ICA, her embroidery the envy of many and her creations regularly displayed as a token of her God given talents on the altar of the local church.

"Pat is a fountain of local knowledge recollecting stories and family history of past generations. His dedication to the local graveyard in maintaining and ensuring it looked its best for cemetery Sunday.

"His quiet, unassuming nature ensured that the grave of a loved one was dug and lovingly attended to at a time when many families were grieving.

"The Murray family you could count on in times of need, true neighbours were there when called upon.

"Now, we Rathowen Community Development are asking if you could please support our efforts to help raise some vital funds to rebuild their home through the gofundme page.

"On behalf of the Murray family and Rathowen Community Development we thank you for your kindness and generous support.

"If you wish to make a donation rather than online please contact Cyrian Connaughton (087) 915 8450 or Tom Duck (086) 222 8376."

You access the Murray Family House Fire Recovery gofundme page here