Ballymahon deeply saddened by death of Kathleen Kilduff

Everyone in the area was deeply saddened by the peaceful but untimely death on Sunday, December 20, 2020 of Mrs Kathleen Kilduff, (nee Gill), 46 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon.

Kathleen was just 62 years of age when she passed away peacefully at her home with her adoring family around her, having lost her hard-fought battle with her illness over the last two years.

During that time she always had a positive attitude and celebrated her 40th Wedding Anniversary with her husband Tommy in November. She was predeceased by her brother Johnny and parents John and Mary Anne, Kilcommock, Kenagh.

A very proud mother of four girls, she devoted her whole life to them. She loved her family dearly and always shared her beautiful smile with everyone she met along the way.

She loved to socialise, especially being at a sing-song as Kathleen was a lovely singer herself. A great neighbour and friend to many, everyone loved her famous potato bread and home-made chips.

Kathleen was a very genuine lady who loved to go for her daily walk when she enjoyed good health.

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray in St Matthew’s Church which, because of Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 people could attend.

All her neighbours and friends stood on the street however, as a mark of respect to a dear lady, which bore evidence to the admiration which was held for Kathleen in the area.

When the gifts were brought to the altar at her Mass it reminded us of the type of lady she was, her hot-water bottle which often brought her much comfort during her illness, a sod of turf as she loved going to the bog every year, a bingo card as she enjoyed TeleBingo and going to bingo sessions in neighbouring towns with her friends and her wedding ring which she wore proudly for the last forty years, she was a great wife, mother and grandmother.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Kathleen’s husband Tommy, daughters Cynthia, Karen, Laura and Deborah, her grandchildren Nicole, Katelyn, Dylan and Bobby, her sisters Peggy (Lynch), Betty (Parker), Helen (Gouldsbury), Susan (McDermott), Pauline (McLoughlin), Caroline (Coffey), Ann (Hewitt), Bernie (Corrigan) and Tecla (Vernon), brothers Frank, Peter and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace.