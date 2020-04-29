Take on your Longford friends and family with the Concern Long Jump Challenge

For the last few weeks, the country has been asked to adhere to social distancing regulations by keeping two metres apart from others. Now, Irish humanitarian aid agency Concern Worldwide is challenging the Irish public to do something different with those two metres.

Concern Worldwide is asking people to take the Concern Long Jump Challenge. Simply jump two metres (or more, or less), then nominate two friends to do the same. To finish off, donate ‎€2 to help Concern tackle Covid-19 in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Spring is normally a busy fundraising time for Concern Worldwide, but due to the unprecedented crisis, many local and national events had to be cancelled, according to Concern’s Director of Public Affairs Richard Dixon.

“This time of year is usually full of collections, volunteering and hiking challenges for us, but they all had to be cancelled. We also have a lovely annual run in New York’s Central Park and that had to be cancelled too,” Mr Dixon said.

“At this stage, we can all almost tell two metres at a glance. The Concern Long Jump Challenge is a fun way to take on our friends, family and colleagues, while also raising much-needed funds to help tackle Covid-19.”

As the outbreak continues to spread, our teams have already mobilised in response to this global threat and are well-equipped to support those who are most vulnerable.

Given the impact of the disease on countries with strong health systems, Covid-19 poses an even larger threat to densely populated countries who are already struggling with the impact of conflict, climate and malnutrition.

To donate to Concern’s Covid-19 response, visit www.concern.net/donate and use the hashtag #ConcernLongJump.

