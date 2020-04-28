Supermarket asks customers not to use mobile phones while shopping

A busy supermarket is asking customers not to use mobile phones for texting or calling while shopping.

SuperValu in Clane, Co Kildare, believes the measure will help ensure people spend the minimum amount of time in the store and that it will also promote correct social distancing.

Customer announcements asking shoppers not to use mobile phones while shopping are regularly made in-store.

A staff member said: "Using mobile phones while shopping is a very real problem as the phone users are totally distracted when they are on their phones and therefore they do not always observe correct social distancing.

"This causes problems for everyone around them. We do not put these measures in place lightly but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of our staff and all our customers."

The SuperValu store was among the first retailers to impose measures in order to reduce the spread of the virus - such as encouraging shoppers not to bring along children.

Last month it had asked customers to come shopping alone and not to bring children - as experts believe that some children can spread the virus easily but if they become infected themselves they are most likely to suffer only mild symptoms.

The outlet said to customers at the time: "We ask that you should stop bringing your children shopping with you and only one person per family should shop at any time.

"We know this goes against everything we are about as a family-friendly, community supermarket but we hope you understand we have to put these measures in place to help protect all our customers and our staff and their families."