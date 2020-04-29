Longford support urged for first ever Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day on Thursday, May 7

RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are calling on the nation to show solidarity with people with dementia and their family carers and have Tea in Every Home with their friends and loved ones on the phone or online to mark the first ever Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day which takes place across Ireland on Thursday, May 7.

WATCH | Memorable drive-by birthday party for a special Longford lady

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser, was due to celebrate its 26th year across every town this year, but the traditional event has now been cancelled because of Covid-19 and the need to keep people safe and apart – losing around €500,000 of public generosity.

The ASI has listened to concerns of people with dementia and family carers who have been feeling isolated in their own homes lately and many people have contacted The ASI about Tea Day – and thanks to the wonders of modern technology we are delighted that a Virtual Tea Day can take place.

Also read: Quality Longford pedigree bull fetches impressive price at first ever online sale

The ASI wants people to now come together virtually to celebrate, remember and show solidarity with people with dementia, their carers and the 500,000 people who are impacted by dementia in Ireland.

Although people can’t gather in groups for Tea Day, people can still connect and reach out to friends and loved ones across their communities, around Ireland and abroad – on the phone, on screen, Skype, Zoom and any other socially-distanced way people may choose.

Also read: Have your say! Get your nominations in for Longford's Dream GAA Football Team 2000 - 2020

This year, it’s more important than ever before that people put the kettle on, pick up the phone and reach out to a loved one or someone in your community to say hello and share a virtual cup of tea and to show people with dementia and carers who are at home, often confused, isolated and struggling without access to usual daily supports that we haven't forgotten them.

It’s easier than ever to participate in Tea Day, just do 4 simple things: Host, Share, Give and Dare:

Host your tea Day at home by connecting on phone, on screen or on-line. Share your Tea Day with us and on your social media – photos, videos, messages. You will be able to download your own virtual Tea Day Tea Cup to share on your social media by making a donation on www.alzheimer.ie and please use the hashtags #TeaInEveryHome #TeaDay2020 Give €4 by text or a more significant amount online by visiting www.alzheimer.ie Dare your family, neighbours and friends to host their own Tea Day at home. Tea Day. On May 7, home is where your heart is.

To make a donation by text, simply text TEA to 50300 to donate €4. 100% of your donation goes to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.60 will reach us. Service Provider: Like Charity. Helpline: 0766805278