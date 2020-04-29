WATCH | Memorable drive-by birthday party for a special Longford lady

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

WATCH | Memorable drive-by birthday party for a special Longford lady

Annmarie McKenna celebrating her birthday with her husband Donal and their three children Caoimhe, Clodagh and Aaron

It was a birthday not to forget for a special Longford lady, Annmarie McKenna, as her family and friends help organise a drive-by party.

Annmarie, who turned 40 this week, had to settle for an isolation celebration. But her family and friends didn’t want the day to pass without marking the occasion and making it a tad more special.

So with the help of local Garda Síochána, they decided to do a drive-by party at her home in Clontumpher.

Annmarie is a medical receptionist for local doctor, Dr Padraig McGarry in Longford town, so she is very busy being on the front line during the pandemic.

From Drumlish, Annmarie is married to Donal and they have three children Caoimhe, Clodagh and Aaron, and after the surprise of the drive-by, she got to enjoy her birthday cake afterwards!

Happy Birthday Annmarie!