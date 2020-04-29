WATCH | Memorable drive-by birthday party for a special Longford lady

It was a birthday not to forget for a special Longford lady, Annmarie McKenna, as her family and friends help organise a drive-by party.

Annmarie, who turned 40 this week, had to settle for an isolation celebration. But her family and friends didn’t want the day to pass without marking the occasion and making it a tad more special.

So with the help of local Garda Síochána, they decided to do a drive-by party at her home in Clontumpher.

Annmarie is a medical receptionist for local doctor, Dr Padraig McGarry in Longford town, so she is very busy being on the front line during the pandemic.

A birthday she won’t forget!! Annmarie, who works as a medical secretary in longford , turned 40 today. Family and friends didn’t want to day to go by unmarked! Thanks to @GardaTraffic for your help. @ciaranmullooly @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/YonwLmC6pl — siobhan gearty (@shivyg5) April 28, 2020

From Drumlish, Annmarie is married to Donal and they have three children Caoimhe, Clodagh and Aaron, and after the surprise of the drive-by, she got to enjoy her birthday cake afterwards!

Happy Birthday Annmarie!