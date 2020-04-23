Have your say! Get your nominations in for Longford's Dream GAA Football Team 2000 - 2020

In 2000 The Longford Leader GAA Gaelic Football Team of the Millennium was revealed and the selection of the side, laden with quality players, generated much debate and rekindled memories of great performances and epic contests.



Hard to believe that two decades have passed since the Team of the Millennium announcement and considering we have been starved of on-field action owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, isn’t this an opportune time for Longford GAA aficionados to sit down and select ‘Longford’s Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020’.

In association with our sponsors, Mulleady Properties, The Longford Leader is inviting our readers to have their say and select who should be included in Longford’s Dream Team 2000 - 2020.





It has been a successful era for Longford, with the O’Byrne Cup being annexed in 2000 & 2020, NFL Division 4 and 3 titles in 2011 and 2012, respectively, impressive runs in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers and Leinster Minor Championship glory in 2002 and 2010.

Nine clubs - Abbeylara, Fr Manning Gaels, Ballymahon, Clonguish, Dromard, Colmcille, Longford Slashers, Killoe Emmet Og and St Columba’s Mullinalaghta - have savoured Longford senior championship success in the new Millennium and many exceptional players have starred with club and county.



The format for the selection of the Longford Dream Team 2000 - 2020, in association with Mulleady Properties, will see readers have the opportunity to nominate their team via the coupon (in the Longford Leader newspaper) and it is also available to download.



Completed coupons are to be returned by post to Longford Dream Team 2000 - 2020, Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Longford or by email to newsroom@longfordleader.ie The closing date for receipt of the coupons will be Friday, May 1 at 5pm.

(when you download your coupon, fill in your nominees, take a photo and sent it to us by post or by email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie)



Based on the coupons received, the next step in the process will involve drawing up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Dream Team and these will be revealed in the Longford Leader on Wednesday, May 6 and they will also be published online.



The public will then be invited to vote for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions - online polls will be conducted and for those who don’t have online access, votes can be cast via the coupon in-paper.



The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes. The closing date for voting will be Friday, May 15 at 5pm.



The identity of Longford’s Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020 will be unveiled in the Longford Leader on Wednesday, May 20.



Any player that lined out with club or county at any stage between 2000 and 2020 is eligible for nomination, and now it is over to you, our Dream Team selectors!