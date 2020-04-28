Quality Longford pedigree bull fetches impressive price at first ever online sale

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its first ever online sale of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus bulls last Friday with 44 bulls catalogued from all four provinces, including a small but select entry of bulls from Northern Ireland.



Denis Barrett Auctioneers conducted the sale with over 100 individual bidders registering in advance of the sale and a total of 300 people watching the sale unfold online.



Of the 44 bulls catalogued, 13 bulls (or 30% of the total entry) sold privately off farm in advance of the sale but that still left plenty of quality bulls to go under the hammer on the sale day itself, with a top call of €3,200 hit on two separate occasions.



Rounding out the principal prices were Amanda Bogan & Conor Craig, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, who sold their 14 month old bull, Millbawn Luigi V253 for €2,850.



This bull boasted a 5 star terminal and 5 star replacement index with his dam, Millbawn Laura R218 winning many breed championships as a calf in 2016. Purchaser here was Brendan Plunkett from Kells in Co Meath.