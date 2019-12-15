€2,000 award for Longford's Attic House teen project

Longford’s Attic House Teen Project was announced as one of the Town Initiatives of the Year at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, receiving a cash prize of €2,000.

The annual Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards brings business, community groups and local authorities together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

Since the inaugural awards in 2016, towns and urban villages across the country have shared more than €500,000 in funding to invest in their community.

Kilkenny was the overall national winner and Ireland’s most enterprising town for 2019, while Castlebar was declared the Rising Star of this year’s awards.

Speaking at the awards in KIlkenny, Ita Gray, Head of Co. Longford at Bank of Ireland, said: “Supporting enterprise and the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses and their wider communities is at the heart of everything we do.

“Strong local economies are the backbone of the Irish economy and Bank of Ireland is proud to be able to recognise and support businesses and community groups working together to create employment, drive growth and build thriving communities.”

Continuing she stated, “We value the support of Longford County Council and its Local Enterprise Office and congratulate The Attic House Teen Project on its success at this year’s awards.”

Pictured below: Pictured representing Longford at the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards are: Fulton Grant, Michael Nevin, Stacey Farrell, Sharon Devlin, Susan Martin, and Ian McMorrough, Provincial Director, Leinster, Bank of Ireland