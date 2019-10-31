Man arrested on suspicion of Monaghan arson attack

Gardaí in Monaghan investigating a fire that occurred at Emyvale Garda Station, Co. Monaghan, in the early hours of Monday, October 28, carried out a number of searches yesterday evening, October 30.



Two searches have taken place in the Emyvale area of Co. Monaghan, while a further search has also taken place in the Letterkenny area of Co. Donegal. Searches involved Detective and Uniform Gardaí from Monaghan assisted by colleagues from Donegal.

A male in his 30’s has been arrested in Donegal on suspicion of Arson and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, where he will be interviewed by the investigation team from Monaghan.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3am and 5:30am to come forward. Gardaí continue to appeal to any motorists travelling in the area between 3am and 5:30am who may have dash-cam footage to contact Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

