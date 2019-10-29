An Taoiseach condemns suspected arson attack at home of Leitrim TD

Following the news reported yesterday, Monday October 28, of a car set on fire at the home of Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny, in Aughavas, Co Leitrim, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has taken to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Gardaí confirmed that the fire was contained to the car, with no other property damaged and no injuries reported. They are now appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 12 midnight and 3am on Monday morning and who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Mr Varadkar slammed the incident saying 'there is no excuse' for the use of violence to pursue political aims, amid reports that the incident was connected to Mr Kenny's recent comments on asylum seekers in the Dáil. Mr Kenny's comments were made in light of protests currently taking place in Ballinamore, co Leitrim, against the introduction of 130 asylum seekers to the area.

Mr Varadkar said the incident is an attack on democracy itself.

He tweeted, "In a democracy, there is no excuse for violence or vandalism to pursue political aims. Ever.

"Indeed it is an attack on democracy in itself. I totally condemn this act.

"Anyone who has information should contact the Gardai,"