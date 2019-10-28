Gardaí appeal for information in relation to fire at Leitrim TD's home

Gardaí in Mohill, Co Leitrim are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred in the Aughavas area of Co Leitrim at approximately 2.30am this morning, Monday October 28.

A car was discovered on fire at this location, which is understood to the the home of Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny. Gardaí and Fire Personnel attended the scene. It is understood that incident is a retaliation to Mr Kenny's recent comments on Asylum seekers and the protests against plans to move 130 asylum seekers to apartments in Ballinamore Co Leitrim.

Justice Minister Charles Flanagan condemned the attack: "I am appalled by the attack on Deputy Kenny’s vehicle last night. In a democracy we deliberate and debate – there is no place for violence. An attack on an elected member is an attack on all of society. It is an attack on democracy. I am asking anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí."

The fire was contained to the car, with no other property damaged and no injuries reported. A Garda Forensic technical examination will now take place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 12 midnight and 3am this morning, Monday 28th October and who saw anything suspicious or to anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to contact the Gardaí at Mohill on 071-9631002,the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station. We are particularly interested in any motorist who may have dash cam footage to please contact the incident room.

Investigations are ongoing.

