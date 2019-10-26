Longford resident apologises for drunken behaviour

A Polish man living in Ireland for the last 15 years appeared at Longford District Court last week charged with two separate counts of being drunk in public.

Appearing before Judge Seamus Hughes, Tomasz Swierkowskie, 5 Fitzgerald House, Leader Park, Longford, said he was sorry for his behaviour.

“In the last week, I was drunk. I want to say I'm sorry. I was drunk in public twice,” he said to Judge Hughes.

“Do you promise not to do it again?” Judge Hughes asked.

“Never again,” said the defendant.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Swierkowskie €105 for each of the two offences with three months to pay. However, after lunch, Mr Swierkowskie once again appeared before Judge Hughes, charged with being drunk in public.

Mr Swierkowskie was pleading guilty to the charges against him and elected for the case to be heard at Longford District Court.

Solicitor Frank Gearty was representing Mr Swierkowskie and read out a note in court which was written by the accused:

“I'm very sorry. I drank alcohol. I suffer from serious pain - a clot. This is not like me to be in trouble. I am very ashamed. I have now gone to AA last Friday and I'm going to keep going to them.”

“He appears to have lost the run of himself in a huge way,” said Mr Gearty adding that the accused has two daughters and is living with his wife.

Garda Anthony Scanlon, who had arrested the accused on Main Street prior to his appearance after lunch, agreed that Mr Swierkowskie had lost the run of himself particularly in the last three weeks. Gda Scanlon added that the was in Mullingar Hospital accused the week before, where the staff knew him by name because he came in so frequently.

The hospital staff, Gda Scanlon added, were trying to get him home to Poland to “dry out”.

“If you commit a further offence I will send you to prison. And you will not get drink in prison,” said Judge Hughes who adjourned the case to February 18, 2020.

