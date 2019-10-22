Man charged over violent weekend Longford row fails to turn up for court
Judge issues bench warrant for suspect over incident which left woman in hospital
The scene of Saturday evening's incident at Longford town's Aldi Car Park
A man charged in connection to a serious public order incident at the weekend which left a woman in hospital has failed to turn up for court, the Leader can reveal.
Judge John Hughes issued a bench warrant for the man's arrest earlier today after his non attendance at a sitting of Longford District Court.
The man, aged in his 20s, and we'll known to gardai, was arrested and charged after a row took place at Longford town's Aldi Car Park on Saturday evening.
He was later taken to Longford Garda Station and charged with a public order offence while a woman, also in her 20s, was hospitalised at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital as a result of the fracas.
The man was also due to face charges stemming from a similar type incident on Longford town's Main Street just four days earlier.
