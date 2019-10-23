Man to appear in court after video of Cavan assault circulated on social media

Gardaí in Cavan investigating the appearance of a video circulating on social media messaging apps arrested two males and one female (all in their 20s) on Monday last, October 21 on suspicion of an offence under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

All three were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in the North-East.

A 19 year old male is currently being treated at a hospital, also in the North-East.

A 25 year old male was charged yesterday evening October 22 and will appear before Monaghan District Court today Wednesday, October 23.



The other two arrested persons have been released and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson said, "Gardaí would like to remind the public of their commitment to combat online criminal activity and encourage any members of the public who view such offending material to refer to their local Garda Station."

