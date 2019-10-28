Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fire at Monaghan garda station

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing for witnesses to a fire that occurred at Emyvale Garda Station, County Monaghan in the early hours of Monday, October 28.

Also read: Gardaí appeal for information in relation to fire at Leitrim TD's home

Gardaí and Fire Personnel are currently at the scene, with extensive damage caused to the building. The scene is preserved pending a full Garda Forensic Examination and no injuries have been reported. Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3am and 5.30am to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists travelling in the area between 3am and 5.30am who may have dashcam footage to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Also read: Woman who stole from Longford shop issued fine