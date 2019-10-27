Woman who stole from Longford shop issued fine
A woman who stole from a premises in Longford town has been fined €105 for theft following an appearance at Longford District Court last week.
Helen Nevin, with an address at 8 Richmond Street, Longford town, entered the Longford store on September 27 and stole items with a value totalling €6.50.
“Do you remember popping into that shop?” Judge Hughes asked of the accused.
Ms Nevin replied that she had popped in to buy a can of body spray for someone.
“You took three cans. What do you need three cans for? You only have two armpits,” said the amused judge.
Also read: Man to appear in court after video of Cavan assault circulated on social media
Judge Hughes fined Ms Nevin €105 with three months to pay, but also ordered her to pay the €6.50 for the stolen goods.
“If you give me a tenner I'm not giving you change,” he said as Ms Nevin rooted in her purse.
“Five euro will do you, judge,” she joked.
Ms Nevin ended up handing in €6 which was to be returned to the shop in question.
Also read: Man charged over violent weekend Longford row fails to turn up for court
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on