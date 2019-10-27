Woman who stole from Longford shop issued fine

A woman who stole from a premises in Longford town has been fined €105 for theft following an appearance at Longford District Court last week.

Helen Nevin, with an address at 8 Richmond Street, Longford town, entered the Longford store on September 27 and stole items with a value totalling €6.50.

“Do you remember popping into that shop?” Judge Hughes asked of the accused.

Ms Nevin replied that she had popped in to buy a can of body spray for someone.

“You took three cans. What do you need three cans for? You only have two armpits,” said the amused judge.

Judge Hughes fined Ms Nevin €105 with three months to pay, but also ordered her to pay the €6.50 for the stolen goods.

“If you give me a tenner I'm not giving you change,” he said as Ms Nevin rooted in her purse.

“Five euro will do you, judge,” she joked.

Ms Nevin ended up handing in €6 which was to be returned to the shop in question.

