New appointments in the Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois
The appointments have just been announced
The following appointments and changes have been announced for Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois:
Fr Owen Devaney, PP Mullahoran to retire;
Fr Aidan Ryan, PP Leamonaghan to be Spiritual Director, Irish College, Rome;
Fr Michael Scanlon, PP Cloghan / Banagher to retire;
Fr Patrick Kiernan, returning from Study Leave to be PP Cloghan / Banagher;
Fr Brendan O’Sullivan, CC Kiltoghert to be PP Leamonaghan;
Fr PJ Hughes, CC Leamonaghan to be PP Mullahoran
Fr Pierre Pepper, CC Cloghan / Banagher to be CC Athlone;
Fr Mark Bennett, CC Athlone to be CC Carrick-on-Shannon;
Fr Joseph Okere msp, CC Longford to further studies and resident priest Leamonaghan;
Fr Joseph Ukut msp, to be CC Longford;
The appointments will take effect from the weekend of 31st August/September 1.
