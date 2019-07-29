My Longford Life: Peggy Nolan

This week it's the turn of long serving and Longford's only female county councillor Peggy Nolan to take part in the latest episode of Longford Life

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

First of all a walk in the Mall with Paddy and the grandchildren, feeding the ducks and just saying hello to people. A chilled out day in the Mall is perfect.



2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime-and why?

I know I will be expected to say somebody famous or somebody from our many sportsmen and sportswomen who have done so many fantastic things and achieved so much, but to me the people who have made the biggest contribution to Longford are our volunteers. They are the people who get out of the bed in the morning and instead of being hurlers on a ditch say to themselves that they can make that difference.



3. What's your first Longford memory?

I was raised in Longford. I lived in St Bridget's Terrace and Longford was a very small place but on a Sunday, myself, Mary Flaherty, my cousin Margaret and Marie Hackett used to go out to St Joseph's every Sunday evening and we all used to play and sing with the patients in the body of the house. And that is one of the reasons why I have such a grá for St Joseph's.



4. What's your favourite part of the county?

Longford town, absolutely. The song The Town I Loved So Well sums it up for me, but I said it at the local elections and I will say it again, my arms are big enough to embrace the entire town, like I would my own family.



5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

My favourite writer is Liam Cosgrove, the reason being he gave me €50 to say it! I have been to so many launches by writers and writing groups who do extraordinary things with their God given talents but my favourite book would be on women's affairs by the ICA. It's a book about the trials and tribulations of women who didn't have any social support but who supported each other.

6. What about a local walk or view?

The canal. We didn't get the support we needed for the culverts but I learnt to swim in Camlin River and there was also a place at Stephenson's on the canal that we used to swim in as well.

7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

The people. Towns and the like are but mere dots on a map, but what gives them their identities are the people and to me the people of Longford are head and shoulders above those in other towns in terms of what they are prepared to give and for the people that need them.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

Law and order. We need law and order returned to Longford so that its people, who care about it as much as I do, can have a town they feel safe in.

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

I would have to say more travel infrastructure and a fast train to Dublin for people who have to commute every day. Instead of them having to take their life in their own hands by travelling up and down on the roads, wouldn't it be lovely to have a service that these people can go up and down every day, have less stress and be able to spend that extra bit of time with their families and loved ones.