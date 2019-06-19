Longford foodies could win chance to shoot a video in LA

Announcing their ongoing support of the European Cheese campaign in Ireland, the National Dairy Council (NDC) has joined up with the European Milk Forum again for 2019’s initiative, “Cheese. Your Way”, which is aimed at encouraging more Irish consumers to enjoy quality cheese from Europe.

To kick off this year’s campaign, Irish celebrity chef Donal Skehan has been announced as the official ambassador of the Irish campaign. To celebrate Donal’s support of the “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign, the National Dairy Council and European Milk Forum have launched a competition for social media-savvy foodies from Longford and across Ireland to create a short food video or recipe about cheese.

The winner and one friend will get to visit Donal at his home in LA, take in a video workshop to learn more about food styling, and take in the sights of LA.

Well-known for his accessible, inspiring and encouraging recipes geared to the everyday home cook, Donal will be helping to promote everyone’s secret food addiction – Cheese!

Speaking about the partnership, Skehan said, “I’m delighted to support the National Dairy Council and European Milk Forum’s “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign, to encourage more Irish consumers to enjoy the best of European cheese.

"We’ve got a great line-up of recipes that celebrate the diverse and unique cheeses available so time to get into the kitchen and get cooking!”

The pan-European campaign, which is supported locally by Skehan and the National Dairy Council, is being implemented to educate Irish consumers on the importance of including cheese in their everyday diets in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways.

Commenting on the 2019 “Cheese. Your Way.” Campaign, Cathy Curran, Communications Manager at the National Dairy Council, said, “We are delighted to have Donal on board as our ambassador for this year’s European Cheese campaign. Ireland boasts a rich agricultural heritage, adding a great range of high quality traditional and artisan cheeses to the overall European cheese offering and we believe Donal will be an inspirational figure to educate this campaign’s younger audience on the many ways of incorporating European cheese into everyday meals.”

Cathy continued, “We are excited to be able to launch the “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign by offering one lucky foodie the opportunity to fly to LA with a friend and experience a culinary workshop with Donal in the coming months! In addition to offering this once in a lifetime, money-can’t-buy competition, we are looking forward to working alongside Donal throughout the year to develop cheese-focused content, activities and special appearances to further promote the consumption of European cheese throughout Ireland.”

“European cheese offers great diversity, quality and taste and can complement a vast range of cooking styles and dishes for many occasions, Donal added. “I am enormously excited to work with the National Dairy Council in launching the opportunity for an Irish foodie to travel to my home in LA to cook up some delicious European cheese-inspired dishes.”

The competition is open to all ‘social media-savvy’ foodies 18 years and over from across Ireland. To enter the competition simply record and send an original video telling us about yourself and why you love cooking with cheese to cheese@massivepr.tv or via Facebook message to @TheCompleteNatural by 5pm on Friday, June 28 2019.

For full competition terms and conditions visit www.thecompletenatural.ie or www.ndc.ie.

