Ballymahon buoyant as €460,000 investment will extend gas network from Center Parcs Longford Forest to the town

With Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort scheduled to open on Monday, July 29 next, there was further positive news for the people of Ballymahon and local businesses with the news that the gas network is to be extended through the town.

Welcoming the news of this €460,000 investment, Minister of State, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said the extension of the gas network through the town of Ballymahon will be of huge benefit to local businesses.

Also read: Natural Gas now powering Center Parcs in Longford



Natural gas, supplied by Gas Networks Ireland, is being used at the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest for heat, power and cooking, with resort facilities powered by a series of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) engines, which deliver a low carbon energy solution.

Minister Moran remarked, "The main purpose was to bring the gas to Center Parcs and the additional benefit is that businesses in the centre of Ballymahon will now also reap the rewards. The work is to be carried out as part of the street enhancement work."

Also read: Official opening date announced for €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest



An investment of €460,000, between Minister Michael Ring's Department of Rural and Community Development and Longford County Council, is involved.



"This is great news for the county of Longford as the network can be further extended into the county in the future," outlined Minister Moran.



He concluded, "I have been driving this project for some time now and I want to pay tribute to Minister Ring for his support in making this happen."

Also read: The truth about Love Island's Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins