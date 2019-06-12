Official opening date announced for €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest

Center Parcs Longford Forest has announced that the long-awaited €233 million forest holiday resort will officially open in Newcastle Wood outside Ballymahon on Monday, July 29, in time for summer short breaks.



Bookings for the first breaks can now be made on www.centerparcs.ie allowing families to be amongst the first to experience Center Parcs Longford Forest.



With less than 50 days until guests begin to arrive, final preparations are now being made to the forest resort.

Also read: Center Parcs Longford Forest unveils details of its stunning Aqua Sana Spa

Set amongst 400 acres of beautiful woodland, the resort includes 466 self-catering lodges and 30 apartments. In total, the forest resort will welcome up to 2,500 guests during each short break.



There are three types of lodges for families to choose from – Woodland, Executive and Exclusive.

Also read: All 466 lodges and 30 lakeside apartments complete at €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest



Each of the fully equipped lodges are designed with families in mind and offer the ultimate in comfort and quality. Center Parcs’ lodges are the perfect home away from home.

Center Parcs Longford Forest can be enjoyed 365 days of the year, whatever the weather.



With more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities to choose from there is plenty to keep the family entertained, from nature activities and new adventures for little ones through to activities designed to be enjoyed together.



The jewel in the crown of the resort is the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which is set to be Ireland’s largest indoor water park and is heated to a tropical 29.5C all year round.

Also read: 'People are crying out for more houses': 100 houses planned for Ballymahon

For unparalleled relaxation and luxury, Aqua Sana Spa is set to be the ultimate escape.



The spa will offer 21 hot, cold, herbal and meditative experiences across four zones - Nordic Forest, Hot Springs, Volcanic Forest and Treetop Nesting. From saunas to outdoor hot tubs to rainforest showers and reflexology footbaths, it is sure to offer the perfect spa experience.

Center Parcs Longford Forest will open on July 29, offering a new, premium destination for families to spend quality time together. For more information, visit www.centerparcs.ie

Also read: Stunning Longford model Maura Higgins to set temperatures sizzling as she joins Love Island