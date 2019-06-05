'People are crying out for more houses': 100 houses planned for Ballymahon

A Northern Ireland construction firm has set its sights on building over 100 houses in Ballymahon barely two months before UK leisure giant Center Parcs opens its €233 million Longford Forest holiday resort.

Brian Rogers is seeking to construct 102 new homes alongside a creche at Drinan, on the edge of the south Longford town.

It’s envisaged the development will be built in two phases, the first comprising of 46 two storey semi-detached three bedroom houses, 12 three bedroom terraced townhouses, five semi detached and detached two bedroom bungalows, 24 two bedroom apartments and a mixed two storey unit.

It’s here developers behind the proposed project want to introduce a creche as well as three further one bedroom apartments.

The second phase comprises 12 two storey semi-detached three bedroom townhouses, two new entrances, car parking, footpaths and street lighting.

Read also: Ballymahon residents rejoice as Dun Áras planning is refused for the second time

A planning application to that effect is expected to be lodged with Longford County Council over the coming days.

The Leader understands an 11 acre site, which has yet to formally change hands, is likely to command a sizeable six figure sum.

Local auctioneer James O’Meara said the sheer number of houses contained in the plans was indicative of the level of housing demand in Ballymahon ahead of the arrival of Center Parcs.

“More houses are badly needed and there are people crying out for them at the minute.”

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision of Longford County Council to grant planning permission to Bernard Farrell for the development of seventeen houses in Granard.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned the decision of Longford County Council to grant planning permission to Bernard Farrell for the development of 17 houses in Granard due to inadequate open space and car parking provision within the site or in the immediate vicinity.

Read also: An Bord Pleanála cites traffic hazard as main reason for planning refusal in Ballymahon's Dun Áras estate

On January 2 last, Longford Co Co granted permission for the erection of 17 terraced and semi-detached houses on existing foundations of previously approved planning.

However, following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by Pauraic Matthews of Rathcronan, Granard, the development won’t be going ahead.

The site is part of a larger development area to the rear of Granard Main Street that is zoned ‘commercial and residential’ in the Longford County Development Plan 2015-2021.

And according to the An Bord Pleanála Inspector's report, “the proposed development, by reason of its inadequate open space and car parking provision within the site or in the immediate vicinity, would conflict with the provisions of the Development Plan in relation to open space provision and car parking and with the standards recommended in the ‘Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas: Guidelines for Planning Authorities 2009’.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Read also: Moyne Interpretative centre gets go-ahead, but two housing developments refused planning