Moyne Interpretative centre gets go-ahead, but two housing developments refused planning

A planning proposal to develop a new interpretative centre at Latin School Moyne has been given the go-ahead by Longford County Council.

Permission has been granted for the demolition of the existing storage shed together with the proposed construction of a new building to facilitate a community interpretative centre.

Permission was granted to change the vacant shop formerly known as ‘Paddy’s shop’ into a barn-style classroom, as well as the construction of an outdoor hedge school and provision of footpaths, lighting, fencing, access ramps and all other ancillary works at the site in Leggagh, Moyne, Co Longford.

A planning application has also been lodged by AMC Developments at Bracklon, Edgeworthstown, for the proposed construction of 20 dwelling houses. The development will consist of 18 two bedroom single storey semi-detached dwellings and 2 two-bed single storey semi-detached type dwellings, as well all other ancillary works related to the development.

Meanwhile, Longford County Council (LCC) have refused a planning application made by Fox Partners at Killeenatruan, Killoe, Co Longford, for the proposed construction of 4 two storey dwelling houses with detached garages, individual proprietary wastewater treatment systems, boundary fences/walls, an internal access road with singular vehicular & pedestrian entrance out onto adjoining public road and all ancillary works.

The application was refused due to three reasons, one of which is due to the site being located within a designated development envelope of Kilnatruan and has not demonstrated the criteria for houses in the area as set out in the development plan

Another reason was due to the development seeking to establish an undesirable ‘Ribbon development’ in a location that lacks the necessary services. LCC state that this would be contrary to the development objectives stated in HOU RUR5 of the County development plan 2015-2021.

The final reason listed was the planning authority’s lack of satisfaction that the proposed site would not give rise to pollution of the River Camlin, due to the resulting over-concentration of water treatment systems connected to the development. The planning authority warn that this poses a “significant threat to public health, including the health of the occupants of the proposed new dwellings”.

Michael Collopy also applied for permission to develop 14 houses at Mosstown, Kenagh, Co Longford, however, this application was also refused.

The development was denied permission for three reasons, the first of which was due to the site being located within an area where the stated zoning objective in Longford Council development plan 2015-2021 is commercial/residential.

The development was also found to materially contravene conditions attached to an existing permission for a development on the subject site, which requires the retention of a semi-natural state on the remaining lands to the rear of dwellings.

The development was also refused as the site consists primarily of peaty soils and is located in an area where there is a potential for groundwater flooding.