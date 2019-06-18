Longford club could land €10,000 prize

Over €20,000 worth of Chadwicks product to be won by Leinster clubs

€10,000 worth of product is the main prize for one Leinster county

One club in Longford will win at least €1,000 worth of product

Chadwicks and Leinster GAA have announced details of a partnership that will see Ireland’s leading supplier of building materials, bathrooms, heating products & home and garden products become the new sponsor of the Leinster GAA Chadwicks Club Hurling League (formerly the Leinster GAA Adult Club Hurling League). It’s Chadwicks first step into sponsorship of our national games.

Chadwicks Club Hurling League

The Chadwicks Club Hurling League is a cross county competition which has seen 71 teams from right across the province compete at Junior, Intermediate and Senior level in four divisions. This year’s Division 1 final took place on Sunday, June 9th as a curtain raiser to the Leinster Senior Championship clash of Kilkenny and Galway. It saw two Kilkenny clubs go head to head, with Mullinavat finishing on top against St Martins with a score of 2.13 – 1.14.

Chadwicks Brand Ambassadors

Tullaroan’s Tommy Walsh, who has played in the competition, was on hand for the launch together with fellow Chadwicks Brand Ambassadors Eamonn Dillon (Dublin) and Collette Dormer (Kilkenny). The ambassadors will promote the Chadwicks Club Hurling League and will also support a new Chadwicks competition that will be rolled out to support clubs within the province.

Chadwicks Kit-Out Competition

The Chadwicks Kit-Out competition will see clubs in Leinster win over €20,000 of Chadwicks product to improve and enhance their changing room facilities. Winners from each county will win €1,000 worth of product before going on to compete for the overall prize of €10,000 worth of product.

Competition Entry

Entries for the Chadwicks Kit-Out competition are now being sought. Chadwicks are asking clubs to tell them:

- About your club and the vision for the future,

- About how your club positively impacts the local community

- Why does your club needs this prize and what benefit it will bring?

Clubs can enter at www.chadwicks.ie. Check out #ChadwicksKitOut on social media for more.

Speaking about the announcement Brian Conneely, Chadwicks Finance Director said; “We’re delighted to come together with Leinster GAA to become the title sponsor of the Chadwicks Club Hurling League and wish the teams competing in the forthcoming finals the very best. Our thanks to all the team at Leinster GAA for their help and support in bringing about the announcement.

