Longford man punched window of garda car after hotel disturbance

A father of eight who punched the window of a garda patrol car after refusing to leave a Longford hotel during a drunken incident last month has been fined €200.

Tommy Stokes (66) of 42 Palace Crescent, Longford was charged with two public order offences after gardaí were alerted to an incident at the Longford Arms Hotel on September 24 last.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said when gardaí arrived shortly before 10pm, they encountered a drunken male who was refusing to leave the premises.

He said Mr Stokes was given a direction under Section 8 of the Public Order Act to leave the premises, he failed to do so and lashed out by punching the window of a garda patrol car.

It was at that stage, the court heard, Mr Stokes had eight prior convictions, three of which were for public order.

Despite that, it was revealed, there was some vintage to those previous transgressions with the most recent conviction arriving in May 2017.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Stokes was especially remorseful over what had occurred in what was an episode that was largely out of character for his client.

“The matter of the (squad car), of course he shouldn't have done that although I don't think there was a great deal of damage done,” he said.

Mr Gearty also added Mr Stokes should not have been drinking on the night of the incident owing to the fact he was on a “cocktail of medication” for a heart condition.

“He (Mr Stokes) is very sorry and is ready to take hs medicine,” added Mr Gearty.

Judge John Brennan said he was conscious of the mitigation offered up on behalf of Mr Stokes allied to the early plea of guilt.

He also said there was “limited aggravating circumstances” in the previous convictions amassed by Mr Stokes.

As such, he fined Mr Stokes €200 for the Section 8 public order charge of failing to comply with the directions of a garda, giving him four months to pay.

The second, section 6 charge of engaging in abusive behaviour was taken into consideration.