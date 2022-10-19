Search

19 Oct 2022

Longford's Albert Reynolds Peace Park wins 6th Green Flag Award

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern speaking at the awarding of the Green Flag Award for 2022 to Albert Reynolds Peace Park

Longford Leader reporter

19 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford’s Albert Reynolds Peace Park at The Mall, Longford town has received the An Taisce Green Flag Award for 2022. This is the sixth time the park has won the award in seven years.

The Green Flag Award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces. It sets the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across Ireland and the world.

Parks are judged on several criteria including a management plan, health and safety, environmental sustainability, community use of the park, conservation, cleanliness, ground maintenance, horticulture and general presentation.

The riverside park is located beside the River Camlin and near the centre of Longford Town.

The park has many amenities for local people and visitors alike, including floodlit AstroTurf pitches, playgrounds and an adventure trail.

The two kilometre parkway is used by walkers and runners, as well as visitors to the swimming pool and sports complex located at the park. The park also hosts many community and sporting activities.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern paid tribute to all involved in the maintenance of this local amenity. “I would like to thank all individuals and groups involved in the upkeep of this great green space. The park and the award is a credit to their hard work and dedication. This space is somewhere Longford people can be extremely proud of.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon welcomed the award. “The Council welcomes this Green Flag Award again to the Albert Reynolds Peace Park. The Council proudly supports the maintenance of this park for the wellbeing and enjoyment of local people.”

For further information, check out Longfordcoco.ie or follow Longford County Council on social media.

