Big night for north Longford community as official opening of Killeen Bunlahy walkway takes place on Friday

Killeen Bunlahy Community Group will officially open their Walkway and lighting on Friday, October 21 at 7pm.

The walkway is located at the Ballymore Gaelic Football grounds at Ballybrien and it was funded by a Leader grant as was the lighting.

The Killeen/Bunlahy Community Group was set up in 2009 and its initial plan was to build an amenity centre which would serve the general area.

Following a few meetings, at which all sections of society were represented, the topic of fundraising was discussed.

It was agreed to hold a Vintage Working Day and Static Show. This was staged for two years on the lands of John Joe and Anne Marie Reilly in Kilcourcey and on the third year on the farm of Gerard and Kay Belton in Ballinlough near the village of Bunlahy.

All three events were a huge success and the organising committee are forever grateful to all who attended and of course to their very generous hosts and sponsors.

Unfortunately, recession had hit around this time, and while the enthusiastic committee hoped to push on with their plans this proved to be impossible as they realised that it would be unfair to be going to the same well all the time.

It was decided to put the plan on hold for some time.

Ballymore GFC Ladies and Gents clubs also needed to extend their club house and were proceeding to do this so both committees got together more recently and agreement was reached that the Killeen/Bunlahy Community Group would put their funds towards providing a much needed walkway around the club's park as it would be a great safety measure for all.

On this Friday evening, October 21 at 7pm this facility will be officially opened and the lights turned on.

Both committees extend an invitation to all to come along and be part of this exciting development.

Refreshments will be served and the committees wish to extend a very sincere thank you to all who helped to bring this about especially LCRL and LCDC for their much needed funding and to all our local politicians who supported this from the start.

Looking forward to seeing all on Friday evening.