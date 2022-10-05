Search

05 Oct 2022

Longford man who stole €25,000 digger receives suspended sentence

Thomas Lyons

05 Oct 2022 3:38 PM

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The theft of a digger in the middle of the night has resulted in a Longford man receiving a suspended prison sentence.

Fergal Gannon, of Ferefad, Longford, pleaded guilty to the theft of the yellow New Holland Kobelco digger valued at €25,000, on a date unknown between January 15, 2021 and January 18, 2021.

Barrister Raymond Groarke outlined to Judge Kenneth Connolly that his client was advised that if he made a payment of €1,500 to the Irish Wheelchair Association he could avoid a prison term.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court earlier this year, Judge Keenan Johnson's direction was that Mr Gannon would receive a two years prison term, suspended for a period of five years if he made the charity donation.

Mr Groarke pointed out that a probation services assessment indicated the defendant was suitable for community service.

Prosecution barrister, Shane Geraghty, said the theft of the digger happened in the middle of night. He said it was driven away and found in Gannon's back garden a “few days later”. Mr Groarke suggested the vehicle had been driven away at 2kph.

The court heard there was no damage to the vehicle, nor had it caused any damage. Mr Groarke said his client had €1,150 in court, but advised he could have the remaining balance if given time.

Mr Groarke explained his client was the victim in another matter being processed by the court and when he gets the balance he will pay the remaining €350.

At Longford Circuit Court yesterday afternoon, (Tuesday, October 4), Judge Kenneth Connolly said he would conclude matters and directed that the €1,150 be paid to the IWA. He also imposed a community service order of 240 hours on Mr Gannon to be completed within 18 months, in lieu of a two years sentence, which was suspended for a period of five years.

Judge Connolly directed that the Probation Service had liberty to re-enter the matter if the defendant failed to meet his community service obligations.

