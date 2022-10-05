Council expect traffic issues as Longford town's Grafton Court gets set to close

Grafton Court will be the next road in Longford to be closed as part of ongoing regeneration works
Local authority chiefs are bracing themselves for traffic congestion concerns when a busy link road between Longford's Main Street and Tesco car park closes over the coming weeks.
Large scale regeneration works are currently underway in the car park area of Longford Shopping Centre with a road, Rue Noyal Chatillon, running adjacent to the precinct currently closed off to traffic.
Local politicians were told at last week's meeting of Longford Municipal Distritc meeting of how those works would likely lead to a build up of traffic when Grafton Court is closed off to motorists.
“Rue Noyal Chatillon is closed and once that opens, Grafton Court will close so there probably will be traffic issues around the centre once we close Grafton Court,” said area engineer Eamon Bennett.
Meanwhile, it is expected long standing upgrade works along the county town's Ballinalee Road will finally come to a close in six weeks time.
“The scheduled finish date is the end of October, that may change by a couple of weeks but that is all,” he said.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
Residents join Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan at the entrance to Cullyfad's Radharc na Coille
Center Parcs has been given the green light for a major €85m expansion of its Longford Forest leisure resort in Ballymahon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.